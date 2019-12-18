Child’s heartbreaking letter to Santa: Domestic violence shelter shares message from 7-year-old

FORT WORTH, Texas – A Texas domestic violence shelter has shared a child’s heartbreaking letter to Santa Claus in an effort to raise awareness and money for other families.

According to SafeHaven of Tarrant County, the letter was found in the backpack of a 7-year-old child who is staying in a domestic violence shelter with his mother. The shelter shared the letter on Facebook.

The letter reads:

Dear Santa,

We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared. I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very very very good dad. Can you do that too?

Love, Blake.

The post accompanying the letter explains the situation:

Blake is a 7-year-old boy in one of our shelters, and his mom found this letter to Santa in his backpack a few weeks ago.

Thanks to your donations through Santa’s Sack, Blake is getting exactly what he asked for from Santa. But with 117 women and children needing shelter this holiday season, we need your help to make sure they have a safe place to stay throughout December. Make a Gift: https://bit.ly/36LW0d7

*NOTE*: We so appreciate everyone’s concern over the safety of Blake and his family. Victim safety has been our priority for over 40 years, and we would never compromise that through a social media post or otherwise. Blake and his mom are safe! Thank you for your concern for his family.

The post has been shared more than 300 times and has sparked heartwarming and heartbreaking discussion in the comments.

“In 2002 my 3 children (3, 7 & 11) were clients in Arlington,” Marilyn Burr Wolffe Stewart wrote in response. “I came with only the clothes on our back. No money, no clothing and no car. But we were safe. We stayed from the beginning of November to December 26. It was the best thing I have ever done. Today they have gone to college, have good jobs, happy and healthy. They as adults choose not to have their dad in their lives.”

What do you think about the post? Let us know in the comments.