UT students to pay more in 2020 after 2.5% hike approved in November

HOUSTON – With the deadline fast approaching for students to pay tuition for the Spring 2020 semester, the University of Texas at Austin students will see a bump in their bills. For the second straight year, the university has increased tuition and students taking classes at the school in 2020 and 2021 will see a 2.6% increase in tuition. This can amount to an average of $290 more each year for undergraduate students at the flagship school.

The cost of attending the premier state university in Texas has gradually increased almost every year for the last decade.

The Texas A&M University System approved a rate increase that mirrors the one passed by the UT System, according to a report by the Texas Tribune.

Here is a look at the upward trend of UT tuition over the last few years for in-state students, compared to the cost of attending Texas A&M in College Station. All figures are according to collegetuitioncompare.com.

History and Comparison (Average In-State/Per Year)

UT Texas A&M 2016-17 $8,055 $11,036 2017-18 $10,398 $11,234 2018-19 $10,610 $11,870 2019-20 $11,826 $12,174

*Numbers are average costs for in-state students NOT including room and board