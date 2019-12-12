Free college tuition: This is how thousands of Texans will qualify for free education each year

HOUSTON – A new program will provide a free college education for thousands of qualified Texans each year.

University of Texas at San Antonio officials will announce a program called UTSA Bold Promise Thursday. The aim is to make college education more accessible to high-achieving students from low and middle-income families.

According to its website, Bold Promise will begin in Fall 2020. Incoming freshmen who qualify will have their tuition and fees covered 100% for eight fall/spring semesters taken within a four-year time period (approx. $40,000 value), as long as eligibility is maintained. Costs are covered by scholarships, grants or tuition exemptions from federal, state and/or institutional funds.

To qualify, students must be a Texas resident, have a family income up to $50,500, submit a FAFSA/TASFA by Jan. 15, be admitted as a freshman for Fall 2020 by Jan. 15, rank in the top 25 percent of one’s high school class and enroll full-time each semester. Read the full qualifications, as well as FAQs and contact officials for more information on the UTSA website.