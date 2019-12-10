Watch: A conversation about how the oil and gas sector affects Texas

In a state that produces more crude and more natural gas than any other, is it any wonder the sun rises and sets on the price of West Texas Intermediate? Nearly 350,000 jobs in a state with a historically low unemployment rate are said to be tied to oil and gas, and the industry provides $102 billion in tax base for purposes of public education funding. While no one disputes the enormity of the industry’s successes, there’s always a question about the cost and who bears it. Negative consequences for physical and social infrastructure, including a strain on natural resources, are among the red flags raised high. How do we keep the good thing we have going — for the benefit of all Texans?

In this live conversation, we sit down with industry professionals and local officials for a conversation on the state of play in Texas’ oil and gas sector, moderated by The Texas Tribune's Ross Ramsey.

Our panelists are:

Tracee Bentley , president and CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf , R-Odessa

Ben Shepperd, president of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association

Disclosure: The Cynthia & George Mitchell Foundation has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

