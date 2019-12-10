Houston police chief calls out Texas Republicans for opposing ‘boyfriend loophole’ law after officer dies in domestic violence call

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo speaks out against bathroom bills at a press conference on the steps of the state capitol on July 25, 2017. Austin Price / The Texas Tribune

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called out prominent Texas Republicans Monday for opposing a "boyfriend loophole" provision after one of his officers was killed over the weekend responding to a domestic violence call.

Arturo Solis, who according to The Houston Chronicle had a previous misdemeanor domestic violence charge against a former girlfriend, should have never had access to a gun in the first place, Acevedo said in a press conference video. Sgt. Christopher Brewster was responding to the 911 call that Solis had assaulted his girlfriend. Solis fatally shot Brewster as soon as he got out of his car.

Acevedo condemned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both Texas Republicans,— for failing to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act and not supporting a provision that would prevent dating partners convicted of domestic violence, like Solis, from owning a firearm.

The police chief said the Republican leaders were too afraid of retaliation from the National Rifle Association to support the provision.

“You’re either here for women and children … or you’re here for the NRA,” Acevedo said.

Related News