Tenth Talks: Watch four experts predict the future of media in Texas

In this edition of Tenth Talks, The Texas Tribune's yearlong video series on the next 10 years of Texas, four of the state’s top media innovators predict what’s in store for their industry.

Tasneem Raja says local news means “everybody”

In this episode of Tenth Talks, Tasneem Raja, executive editor of the Tyler Loop, talks about how the future of local news depends on its ability to reach a deeper and more diverse audience.

Evan Smith says nonpartisan is a business model

In this episode of Tenth Talks, Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith says “nonpartisan is a business model,” and that the future of sustainability in local news depends on it.

Kathleen McElroy says future journalists will change the world in realtime

In this episode of Tenth Talks, Kathleen McElroy, the director of the University of Texas at Austin’s journalism school, talks about the skills Texas’ future journalists are learning that will forever change the way stories are told.

Debbie Hiott says the future of news in Texas is nonprofit

In this episode of Tenth Talks, KUT General Manager Debbie Hiott says she was skeptical at first, but now believes the future of media in Texas must be nonprofit to survive.

