Regina Mack is The Texas Tribune's new social media producer. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

We have some exciting news: Regina Mack is returning to The Texas Tribune as our social media producer.

In early 2018, Mack did what about 1,000 people do everyday: She packed her belongings and moved across the country to Texas. She joined our team then as an engagement fellow, helping our audience team produce our social feeds on a daily basis. She dramatically revamped our Instagram feed, bringing life to a platform that had long been neglected. She weaved Twitter threads, wrote Texplainers and recapped events. And she played a critical role in keeping our social machine running in 2018 when the government's "zero tolerance" policy at the U.S.-Mexico border separated thousands of families and became national news.

Mack left the Tribune in August 2018 to become Texas Monthly’s social media editor. There, she crowdsourced love letters to Texas from the magazine’s audiences, debuted Texas Monthly’s Reddit presence, introduced a new Instagram strategy, and helped reporters understand social analytics and audience feedback.

Now, Mack is returning to the Tribune on Dec. 9 to become our social media producer. She'll run our daily social operation and work closely with other members of the audience team to ensure The Texas Tribune’s journalism is leading the conversation online around Texas policy and politics.

A graduate of Indiana University, Mack grew up on the south side of Indianapolis — but she calls Texas her home now. You’ll find her often at Barton Springs and other swimming holes, visiting with friends at various North Loop establishments or working her way through a long list of places to eat in town.

We're so thrilled to have Mack back at the Tribune.