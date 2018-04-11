Texas woman apologizes for sending son to school in graphic T-shirt

PAMPA, Texas - A Texas woman's apology to educators after accidentally sending her son to school in a graphic t-shirt is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Shelly McCullar said a friend gave her a box of hand-me-downs for her elementary-age son, Anthony, but hadn't had a chance to go through the box.

So, when her son went to school in a shirt featuring a pair of spread, bent legs that resembled the logo with the words "I'm Lovin' It" under it, she took to Facebook to apologize.

