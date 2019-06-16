Texas sheriff's sergeant suffered medical crisis

Sgt. Keith Shepherd with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office was sitting in his personal car Friday night.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Authorities say a Texas sheriff’s sergeant who died after being found in his car suffered a medical emergency that caused him to fall and apparently strike his head.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office determined Saturday that Sgt. Keith Shepherd suffered a pulmonary embolism.

After falling, he apparently was able to make it back to his car where he was found Friday evening by colleagues who searched for him when he didn’t return from his break. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Deputies initially thought he had been shot, leading law enforcement personnel to swarm the area around the county jail in Fort Worth.

Shepherd was assigned to the jail and had worked for the sheriff’s department for 19 years.

