Texas school district arms teachers

(KCEN) - The Thorndale Independent School District in Milam County, Texas, is taking school safety into its own hands this year by arming some teachers and staff members with guns in case of an active shooter.

Those selected for the so-called School Guardian program underwent extensive training and will continue to practice as the year goes on.

Their identities along with details of the program will be kept confidential to maintain the program's integrity.

