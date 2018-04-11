Texas OKs Mexican-American studies curriculum under new name

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Texas Board of Education has given preliminary approval to creating statewide academic standards for a Mexican-American studies high school course -- but only after changing the name to "ethnic studies," which conservatives argued is less divisive.

The Republican-controlled board listened Wednesday to hours of often emotional testimony from students, teachers, parents, academic experts and activists who urged a consistent framework for school districts already offering Mexican-American studies courses.

It then voted 14-1 to approve standards for a course called "Ethnic Studies: An Overview of Americans of Mexican Descent."

In 2014, the same board refused to approve a full, statewide Mexican-American course. School districts can instead create their own, and supporters argued that cementing consistent curriculums would make existing programs easier to teach.

Texas public schools are now majority Hispanic.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.