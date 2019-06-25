Texas named one of least patriotic states

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

HOUSTON - A new survey ranks Texas among the least patriotic of all 50 states in the nation, a result that may be surprising to many residents of the red state.

According to the WalletHub, Texas ranked 46 out of 50, which means Texas is not as patriotic as it claims. New Hampshire was No. 1 in patriotism, while New York ranked the lowest out of all the states. Although Texas ranked No. 4 in the highest average number of military enlistees, the state ranked the lowest amount of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election.

How were the results determined?

WalletHub compared each state across two key dimensions: Military engagement and civic engagement. The company evaluated those dimensions by using 13 key indicators of patriotism.

The data ranges from share of the enlisted military population, share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election and AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Here are the main findings:

How Each state ranked:

New Hampshire Wyoming Vermont Utah Idaho Wisconsin Alaska South Carolina Missouri Minnesota North Dakota Montana Maine Virginia Colorado Arizona Washington Oregon Alabama Florida North Carolina Maryland Kentucky Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi Nebraska Tennessee Delaware Iowa Georgia South Dakota Kansas Massachusetts Oklahoma Nevada Ohio Hawaii Rhode Island Pennsylvania Illinois Michigan New Mexico Indiana Connecticut Texas West Virginia California New York New Jersey

Click here to read more about the study.

