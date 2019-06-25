News

Texas named one of least patriotic states

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

HOUSTON - A new survey ranks Texas among the least patriotic of all 50 states in the nation, a result that may be surprising to many residents of the red state. 

According to the WalletHub, Texas ranked 46 out of 50, which means Texas is not as patriotic as it claims.  New Hampshire was No. 1 in patriotism, while New York ranked the lowest out of all the states. Although Texas ranked No. 4 in the highest average number of military enlistees, the state ranked the lowest amount of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election.

How were the results determined? 

WalletHub compared each state across two key dimensions: Military engagement and civic engagement. The company evaluated those dimensions by using 13 key indicators of patriotism. 

The data ranges from share of the enlisted military population, share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election and AmeriCorps volunteers per capita. 

Here are the main findings: 

Source: WalletHub

How Each state ranked: 

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Wyoming 
  3. Vermont
  4. Utah
  5. Idaho
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Alaska
  8. South Carolina
  9. Missouri
  10. Minnesota
  11. North Dakota
  12. Montana
  13. Maine
  14. Virginia
  15. Colorado
  16. Arizona
  17. Washington
  18. Oregon
  19. Alabama
  20. Florida
  21. North Carolina
  22. Maryland
  23. Kentucky
  24. Arkansas
  25. Louisiana
  26. Mississippi
  27. Nebraska
  28. Tennessee
  29. Delaware
  30. Iowa
  31. Georgia
  32. South Dakota
  33. Kansas
  34. Massachusetts
  35. Oklahoma
  36. Nevada
  37. Ohio
  38. Hawaii
  39. Rhode Island
  40. Pennsylvania
  41. Illinois
  42. Michigan
  43. New Mexico
  44. Indiana
  45. Connecticut
  46. Texas
  47. West Virginia
  48. California
  49. New York
  50. New Jersey

Click here to read more about the study.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.