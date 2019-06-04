Texas Music Festival celebrates 30th anniversary

TMF

HOUSTON - The Immanuel and Helen Olshan Texas Music Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Ninety-four talented musicians were selected from about 400 applicants for this year's four-week orchestral fellowship program in Houston.

The musicians, who range in age from 18 to 30, will train and perform all month at the Houston Moore School of Music. The festival's season opener will be held at 9 p.m. Friday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, and it's free.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.