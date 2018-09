HOUSTON - Holocaust Museum Houston is paying tribute to the U.S. soldiers who liberated concentration camps in Europe at the end of World War II.

On Thursday, the museum held a medal ceremony and reception in honor of the Texas liberators.

The event came a day before the museum opens an exhibit called "The Texas Liberator: Witness to the Holocaust."

The exhibit will run through Oct. 28.

