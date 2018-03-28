Texas girl who vanished nearly 2 years ago found alive

LUBBOCK, Texas - A 9-year-old girl who disappeared nearly two years ago has been found alive.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Mariah Martinez was found in New Mexico Monday night following a tip from a Live PD viewer.

The show, which airs on A&E, featured Mariah on Friday and authorities received a tip regarding her whereabouts. The NCMEC worked with the Lubbock Police Department and New Mexico State Police to recover the child.

Mariah was last seen in October of 2016.

