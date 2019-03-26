Texas elementary art teacher wears dress celebrating all of her students' work

Rebecca Bonner, as seen in a tweet posted by her daughter Charlece Lake.

HOUSTON - An art teacher showed her love for her students by wearing a dress featuring art by every one of them, according to a Twitter post published by her daughter Friday.

“My mom is the cutest art teacher ever!” Charlece Lake wrote. “She made a dress and had every one of her students draw one thing on the dress for her to wear. This was her at her student’s art show tonight. IM SOBBING”

Lake’s tweet has been liked more than 106,000 times and retweeted more than 12,000 times.

Lake’s mother, Rebecca Bonner, teaches at McAuliffe Elementary. According to her biography on the McAuliffe Elementary website, Bonner is a 16-year veteran teacher in Lewisville Independent School District, with eight years at McAuliffe.

“When I was a child, I didn't have an art teacher until 3rd grade,” Bonner’s bio reads. “I remember loving school and loving art class! I can remember cool clay projects, painting landscapes, and how my teacher would display all our work. My passion is to educate all students and help them find and grow their own talents. I love teaching and I love kids.”

