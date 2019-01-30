Texas could soon allow the sale of liquor on Sundays thanks to new bill

HOUSTON - If you're planning to drink while watching a Sunday night football game, or forgot to pick up drinks for Sunday brunch it can be a bummer when you remember you’re out of luck.

The state of Texas does not allow liquor sales on Sundays, but a new bill moving through the Texas Houston could change that.

House Bill 1100 would allow Texas packages stores to open seven days a week. If passed, one of the oldest “blue laws” would be repealed.

Stores would open between noon and 10 p.m. on Sundays and between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, should the bill pass.

Today in the U.S., 42 states allow the sales of spirits on Sundays.

