Texas claims No.1 spot for America's top states for business

HOUSTON - Everything is bigger in Texas -- so the saying goes, and on Tuesday, it was learned that Texas is tops when it comes to business, according to an annual study conducted by CNBC.

Texas ranked No.1 overall in 2018. The state of Texas also took the number one spot in the "economy" and "infrastructure" categories. The study attributes those rankings based on new jobs and economic growth.

In fact, since the study began in 2017, Texas has never fallen out of the top five.

Gov. Greg Abbott told KPRC that it's a great sign for the city of Houston.

