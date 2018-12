TEXAS CITY, Texas - Texas EquuSearch said the Texas City woman who had been missing for more than a week has been found.

Texas City police and Texas EquuSearch were searching for 31-year old Amanda Richie, who was last seen Dec. 12.

It was also believed that she may have had her small dog with her when she disappeared.

Texas EquuSearch would not release further details on this case.

