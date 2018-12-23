Texas City woman has been missing for more than a week

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Texas City police and Texas EquuSearch are searching for a woman who has not been seen since Dec. 12.

They said 31-year-old Amanda Richie is believed to have been running errands in the Texas City-Galveston area before she vanished.

It is also believed that she may have had her small dog with her when she disappeared.

If anyone knows anything about her whereabouts and/or disappearance, they are urged to call the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5730 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.