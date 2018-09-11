Texas City schools close as residents deal with street flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Flooding in Texas City caused problems for drivers, students and homeowners Tuesday morning.

“It’s like I live in that groundhog movie. When you wake up and the same thing happens over and over. It’s just ridiculous,” Vicky Heath said.

Heath has lived on Edward Street near Pecan Drive in Texas City since she was 7 years old.

“A year ago, Harvey hit us and I just had the house all redone, and it’s flooded all over again, so it’s just good money going to bad,” Heath said.

Texas City Independent School District and the College of the Mainland canceled classes for the day.

Water surrounded the Emken-Linton Funeral Home. They were forced to move an event in remembrance of Sept. 11 to the police station.

Drivers became stranded along the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.

“My car is low to the ground, there’s no way I’m taking my car through it,” Tonya Creel said.

Channel 2 photojournalist Damon Sales spotted a driver when her truck stalled in high water. Damon carried her out to safety.

“That was like a Godsend. I felt relieved when I saw somebody. I was like, ‘Oh my God. Thank you,’” said driver Dessiree Batista.

Texas City ISD officials said students should assume classes are back in session on Wednesday and they're watching weather conditions.

College of the Mainland said their president will make a decision later Tuesday.

