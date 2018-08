Senior Patrol Officer Ronald “Pookie” Hall makes his final radio call on Aug. 2, 2018.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Senior Patrol Officer Ronald “Pookie” Hall made his final call Thursday after 32 years on the job.

What makes Hall's long career even more incredible is the fact that he didn't use any of his sick days.

Watch his final call in the video below.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.