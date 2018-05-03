Texas City commissioner indicted on charges in crash that killed 2

GALVESTON, Texas - Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney was indicted Thursday on manslaughter charges connected to a crash that killed a father and son last year.

The Galveston County grand jury handed up indictments on two counts of manslaughter against Haney in the July 3 crash that killed Hong Phuc Le, 33, and his father, Van Duoc Le, 58. A judge is expected to sign those indictments Friday.

Investigators said that the Les had stopped to adjust a load in the back of their pickup on Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway when they were sideswiped by Haney’s truck.

According to court records, Haney admitted to a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper that she had smoked marijuana hours before the fatal crash. She later said that while that is true, she was not under the influence of the drug at the time of the crash.

Haney claimed the crash was an accident.

The commissioner at large’s term expires this month. She is up for re-election on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.