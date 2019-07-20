Texas City boy with autism dies after being found unconscious in apartment pool, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A 5-year-old boy with autism died Saturday after he was found unconscious in an apartment pool, Texas City police said.

The incident was reported at 3:07 p.m. at Veranda Apartments.

The boy was reported as missing from his apartment for five minutes. Police were dispatched and searched the area for the child.

Police said during the search, the boy was found facedown in the complex pool and an officer jumped into the pool and pulled the child out of the water. Police said officers immediately began CPR on the child until emergency medical services arrived. The boy was taken via Life Flight to UTMB.

Unfortunately, the child was pronounced dead after he arrived at UTMB.

It is unknown how he got out of the apartment and into the pool area. The incident is under investigation.

