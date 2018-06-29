Texas Children's Hospital nurse fired after being charged with possession of child pornography

A registered nurse at Texas Children's Hospital was fired after he was charged with possession of child pornography, officials said.

Ronald Warren Noles, 51, was charged with possession of child pornography. He was arrested on Thursday by Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies. Noles is in jail and is being held on a $75,000 bail.

Texas Children's Hospital officials said they were disappointed to hear that one of their nurses had been involved in this incident. Officials said the illegal material was found on Noles' personal devices.

Hospital officials released the following statement:

"This employee was immediately placed on unpaid leave and has since been terminated. Given the gravity of this matter, we reviewed all of our hiring processes and procedures and confirmed they were followed when hiring this individual.

"Texas Children’s Hospital continues to cooperate with authorities. We cannot share any further details given this is an employee matter. We appreciate your understanding."

