Texas Bullet Train, Amtrak agree to collaboration

HOUSTON - Texas Central and Amtrak have agreed to link the Texas Bullet Train with Amtrak’s passenger network.

High-speed train developers forged the agreement in hopes that passengers can use Amtrak’s reservation system to buy tickets for travel on both the Texas Bullet Train and Amtrak’s national routes.

The deal also makes other Amtrak services, such as training, marketing and sales capabilities, available to Texas Central, according to a news release.

The collaboration aims “to expand opportunities to attract, assist and serve passengers on the 200 mph North Texas-to-Houston line,” the Texas Central president said.

Passengers will get connections between Amtrak and Texas Bullet Train stations in Dallas and Houston.

“Amtrak supports the development of high-speed train service throughout the United States as part of a national passenger rail system, capable of meeting the nation’s transportation needs,” said Stephen Gardner, Amtrak’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “When Texas Central’s high-speed line begins operation, the joint ticketing arrangement will benefit Amtrak customers who currently cannot connect by train between Texas’ two largest markets. We welcome the opportunity to partner with the private sector to expand the reach of our national network.”

