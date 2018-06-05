Texas bride speaks out after husband accused of being married to woman in Michigan

HOUSTON - "Sir, I've set your bond at $10,000,” said a magistrate judge early Tuesday morning as Nathaniel D’Amato appeared before the official in jail on a charge of bigamy.

WATCH: Suspect in bigamy case appears in court

D’Amato’s most recent wife said he should stay in jail.

"I am concerned for our safety. I want to be safe. He has told us repeatedly that we could disappear, that we could be found in a ditch, that nobody would know what happened to us,” the woman who married D’Amato on April 30 said.

She asked that KPRC 2 protect her identity out of concern for her safety. Within days of their marriage, she said, she received messages from other women.

"That I've been made aware of, there are three wives. There are two common-law wives and two other women he was engaged to and living with at the same time as well," she said.

Investigators said D’Amato was married to one woman in Michigan and another in Texas. D’Amato did not confirm or deny that allegation as he went to jail Monday night.

"I'm devastated. I thought I was building my family and putting my family together. It's destroyed us financially and emotionally," the most recent wife said.

She said D’Amato had profiles on multiple dating websites.

She now has a protective order against him that includes multiple aliases. The order instructs him to stay away from her.

She said his job as a firefighter gave her confidence and gave him credibility.

"I think it's important to raise awareness that, when you go online, you don't know who you're talking to on online dating sites. You don't know who these people are. Just because they tell you a story, doesn't necessarily mean that that story is accurate," she said.

D’Amato is on unpaid administrative leave from Needham Fire and Rescue pending the outcome of his court case.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.