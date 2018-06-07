Texas Black Expo Summer Celebration this weekend at GRB

HOUSTON - The Texas Black Expo is returning to Houston for its annual summer celebration.

Thousands of people are expected to gather at the George R. Brown Convention Center. It is one of the largest African-American tradeshow and festivals in the South.

There will be several activities, giveaways, booths and its annual college fair.

This year someone could win a music recording contract.

Organizers said the expo has a big impact on the community, especially with the work they do to help small businesses in the area.

"At the end of the day, we believe that in order to have strong, sustainable communities, it starts with resources and the key to having resources is by building strong businesses," Jerome D. Love, founder and president of Texas Black Expo, said.

The expo starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

