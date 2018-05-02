Texas-based processor recalls whole, frozen chickens over Salmonella concerns

HOUSTON - Roughly 2,300 frozen chickens are being recalled after a processing issue "that may have permitted the growth of Salmonella or other bacteria," the Texas Department of State Health Services announced.

The chicken was distributed to the Houston, Dallas and Austin areas out of Sealy, Texas. It was also sold at its storefront at 1962 Hluchan Road in Sealy.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said while the risk of illness is low, it still urges people to discard the recalled chicken or return it to the point of sale.

"A recent records review found that the firm failed to document that it had taken steps to prevent or eliminate bacterial contamination from the chickens or document that the birds were properly cooled after processing," the department said.

"There have been no reported illnesses associated with eating the recalled chicken, but anyone who got sick after eating chicken from Texas All Grass-Fed should contact their health care provider and tell them about the possible exposure."

