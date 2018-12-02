Growing memorial at Texas A&M to honor Former President George H.W. Bush

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Former President George H.W. Bush touched many lives at Texas A&M University.

Doors to Bush's presidential museum opened at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, only hours after the announcement of Bush's death. Admission to the library is free through Dec. 9.

A memorial that sits under the statue of the 41st president outside the Bush library has continued to grow. Flags have been lowered to half-staff.

Students gathered for a vigil Saturday morning hours after learning about Bush's death. They sang songs and held candles.

"He was such a wonderful man, and this school was founded on his style of public service and selfless service. He himself said public service is a noble calling. We are here to try and live that out in our time here at the school, and we want to honor him tonight," said student William Moore.

“My whole education process there was just learning about character, critical thinking and commitment to service regardless of what you did as your career," said Clint Hollsomback, who attended the Bush School.

For Glenda Seivert showing up to the museum on Saturday was about thanking a man she admired.

"A great president is hard to come by," Seivert said. "A great man, and I feel really bad for his family.”

The Bush library opened in 1997. The library and museum’s archives hold more than 40 million pages of official records and personal papers documenting the life of the former president.

The library works hand in hand with the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Bush will be laid to rest at his presidential library alongside his beloved wife, Barbara Bush, and their daughter, Robin, who died of cancer at the age of 3.

The museum will be closed Tuesday to Thursday as crews prepare for the burial of the former president.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.