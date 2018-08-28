Texas A&M student in critical condition after off-campus incident

The Calloway House off-campus of Texas A&M University on Aug. 28, 2018.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A Texas A&M University student is in critical condition after an incident over the weekend.

College Station police said the incident happened Sunday evening at the Calloway House, an off-campus apartment complex.

"When the ambulance arrived, they saw someone who was having a medical emergency. (They were) not quite sure exactly what it was, but they took that person to the College Station Medical Center," Lt. Anderson with the College Station Police Department said.

He did not say who made the 911 call.

The student, identified as Joe Little by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Rick Hill, is in critical condition at the hospital. Police said Little suffered a possible seizure.

"At this time, the person is in the hospital and being observed by medical staff and assume if anything changes they will let us know," Anderson said.

The cause of Little's condition is unknown, Judge Hill said.

Police said they did not know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The incident is under investigation by police and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.