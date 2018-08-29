Texas A&M student dies after off-campus incident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A Texas A&M University student has died in the hospital after an incident over the weekend.

College Station police said the incident happened Sunday evening at the Calloway House, an off-campus apartment complex.

"When the ambulance arrived, they saw someone who was having a medical emergency. (They were) not quite sure exactly what it was, but they took that person to the College Station Medical Center," Lt. Anderson with the College Station Police Department said.

He did not say who made the 911 call.

The student, identified as Joe Little by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Rick Hill, had been in critical condition at the hospital.

Judge Hill said Little was pronounced dead around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Little possibly suffered a seizure. However, the cause of Little's condition won't be revealed until an autopsy is completed, Judge Hill said.

The judge said nothing points toward drugs or alcohol at this time.

The incident is under investigation by police and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

