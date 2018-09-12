Texans with roots in Carolinas open up about Florence's impact on family

HOUSTON - While the Texans are focused on this weekend’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, nose tackle D.J. Reader and receiver Bruce Ellington are both keeping a watchful eye on their home states of North and South Carolina.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas over the next 48 hours.

Reader grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina, about 200 miles from the coast. His mother currently lives in Greensboro and he has family living throughout the state.

VIDEO: DJ Reader of impact of storm on family on East Coast

“I talked to my mom yesterday, she’s doing well. A lot of her family lives closer to the coast and they’re starting to evacuate more toward the middle of the state. My mom is doing well, she’s at a decision point on whether she’s going to leave or not,” Reader said. “I am really praying for everybody in North Carolina. I have a lot of family that lives down in the coast area. It’s really a tough situation. I would just encourage people to get to safety as close as the can.”

Ellington, a South Carolina grad, grew up in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, about 35 miles from the coast. His mother still lives there, along with numerous other family members and friends.

VIDEO: Texans WR Bruce Ellington on Hurricane Florence

“I talked to my mom. She says she’s doing fine,” Ellington said. “You know, them country people back at home, they’re not leaving. They’re gonna stay in there and stay at home. She’s got some bricks and stuff around the house, so she’ll be fine. I’m thinking about them, I’m thinking about what’s going on at the time, what they’re going through, are they OK, and just waiting for that phone call when it’s over to make sure everything’s good.”

