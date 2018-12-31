Texans will host AFC wild card game Saturday at NRG Stadium; ticket information available

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will host the AFC Wild Card game Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The Texans rallied from losing their first three games to win the AFC South and become the No 3 seed. Houston easily handled Jacksonville 20-3 Sunday as Deshaun Watson threw for 234 yards and ran for a touchdown, and DeAndre Hopkins had 147 yards receiving.

Houston's opponent will be the winner of the Week 17 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.

Saturday's game begins at 3:35 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN. Tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. exclusively at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will not be available at the NRG box office, according to a press release.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.