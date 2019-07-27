Texans training camp Day 2: DeAndre Hopkins joins teammates on practice field

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Much like the first day of training camp, it was a big moment when a star player came off the physically unable to perform list to practice for the first time.

On Friday morning, DeAndre Hopkins was a full go for practice.

Moments after he stepped onto the field, he hauled in a pass from Deshaun Watson with one hand -- a move that’s become all too common from D-Hop.

Not to be outdone, later in practice during one-on-one drills, second-year tight end Jordan Thomas turned in the play of the day, when he, too, made a spectacular one-handed snag in the end zone over safety Tashaun Gipson.

Notable

The Texans practiced inside the Methodist Training Center practice bubble on what was a relatively mild day. Lots of special teams work and position group work was the theme of the day.

During 11-on-11’s near the end of practice, Watson was intercepted by new cornerback Bradley Roby, who led the entire defense down the field for a pick-six, though no offensive players were in pursuit.

Even with rookie Kahale Warring still unable to practice, the tight end group looks very solid through a pair of practices. Both of "The Jordans" have shown great hands and the ability to separate from defenders. Veteran Darren Fells and Jerrell Adams have had their moments, too. With the pads going on for the first on Saturday, it’ll be a good test for the group to see how they handle the more physical play.

Numbers to know:

5

The Texans will have five practices open to fans during training camp. The first one is on Thursday. The others are scheduled for Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. On Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, the Texans will host joint practices against the Detroit Lions prior to its preseason game on Aug. 17.

99

That’s the player rating earned by Hopkins on the latest edition of the popular Madden video game. It’s the highest possible rating and Hopkins was the only offensive player in the NFL to receive it.

Quotables

“Yeah, I don't know. It didn't sound very good, but he jumped right back up. So, that was a good sign, good sign.” - Bill O'Brien

Late in practice, rookie fullback Cullen Gillaspia caught a nice pass in the corner of the end zone and then banged into the closed metal garage door of the practice bubble.

O’Brien was asked if Gillaspia was OK after running into the door, and answered with a smile.

“Oh, man, it was cool. I’ve been playing the game since (I was) a kid. A lot of guys never make that 99 club, so it’s a privilege.” - Hopkins on receiving a 99 rating on Madden.

