Texans' Ryan Griffin arrested on public intoxication, vandalism charges

NASHVILLE - Houston Texans' tight end Ryan Griffin was arrested Friday night on charges of public intoxication and vandalism.

Griffin, 29, was arrested after police responded to a report of a disorderly person at 11:40 p.m.

Security at the Hotel Indigo followed Griffin after he reportedly punched out a window at the hotel on Union Street in downtown Nashville, police there said.

When security caught up with Griffin, his left hand and fingers were bleeding, police said. He appeared intoxicated and unsteady on his feet, police said.

His bond was set at $250 for the public intoxication charge and $1,000 for the vandalism charge. He posted bond for both charges Saturday morning.

Griffin has played in 77 games over his six-year career with the Texans, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft.

This past season he caught 24 passes for 305 yards in 14 games. Only long-snapper Jon Weeks, defensive end J.J. Watt, cornerback Johnathan Joseph and linebacker Whitney Mercilus have been with the Texans longer than Griffin.

Starting with last year's draft, the Texans had already added four tight ends, drafting Jordan Thomas, and Jordan Akins in 2018, signingveteran Darren Fells earlier this offseason and they drafted Kahale Warring in the third round on Friday night.

This year's draft is being held in Nashville.

The Texans released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident regarding Ryan Griffin. We are gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

