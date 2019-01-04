Texans playoffs rally to feature cheerleaders, Toro

HOUSTON - A rally at Rice Village Plaza will be held Friday to get the city pumped for Saturday’s big Texans game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The rally will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and people will have a chance to win two tickets and a parking pass to the game.
The Houston Texans cheerleaders and the mascot, Toro, will attend the event.
On KPRC Friday, the Texans cheerleaders gave a rundown of the fun ahead on Saturday, including a gate giveaway of playoff towels, a t-shirt toss ahead of the game, a performance by Bun B, and the National Anthem performed by country star Clay Walker. The group Flo Rida will perform the halftime show.
