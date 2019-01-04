Texans playoffs rally to feature cheerleaders, Toro

HOUSTON - A rally at Rice Village Plaza will be held Friday to get the city pumped for Saturday’s big Texans game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The rally will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and people will have a chance to win two tickets and a parking pass to the game.

The Houston Texans cheerleaders and the mascot, Toro, will attend the event.

On KPRC Friday, the Texans cheerleaders gave a rundown of the fun ahead on Saturday, including a gate giveaway of playoff towels, a t-shirt toss ahead of the game, a performance by Bun B, and the National Anthem performed by country star Clay Walker. The group Flo Rida will perform the halftime show.

We're so excited for Saturday's playoff game! Come rally with us at Rice Village this Friday from 4pm-7pm. Attendees... Posted by Houston Texans Cheerleaders on Wednesday, January 2, 2019

