New Uptown project by Texans owner to add to Galleria-area skyline

HOUSTON - McNair Interests has revealed plans to transform a vacant six-acre site in the heart of Uptown into a luxury mixed-use development.

The site is at the intersection of Post Oak Boulevard and Richmond Avenue, and when completed, will add to the Galleria-area skyline.

The project will feature a "Rosewood Hotel with luxury residences, a multifamily tower, Class A office tower, chef-driven dining concepts, upscale retail, a lively green space and ample parking."

Construction is slated to begin in 2019 and is expected to be completed in 2023.

“This is a defining development for McNair Interests and the city of Houston,” said Cary McNair, chairman and CEO of McNair Interests. “Our vision redefines the southernmost entrance of Post Oak Boulevard and the Uptown District, fusing a distinctive, sophisticated design with Houston’s future. We are excited for what this project will bring to our city and to visitors from around the world.”

The hotel will offer "150 hotel rooms and 80 luxury residences in addition to signature dining experiences, ballroom and banquet facilities, meeting and event spaces, Rosewood’s signature Spa, and an outdoor pool and fitness center."

“As the birthplace of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, the state of Texas holds a special place in the Rosewood legacy,” said Sonia Cheng, CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group. “We are delighted to launch this special property alongside McNair Interests to offer Rosewood’s affluent explorers an urban retreat in the heart of Houston.”

McNair Interests is a private investment and management company founded by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair and headquartered in Houston. The company statement says McNair Interests "focuses on transformative projects in areas such as energy, life sciences, hospitality, technology and real estate. McNair Interests develops, owns and operates industrial, commercial and residential real estate projects nationwide, and considers every investment for its ability to drive innovation in new sectors and to create a lasting and positive impact on the community. To learn more, visit www.mcnairinterests.com."

