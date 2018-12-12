Texans look to bounce back from streak-snapping loss to Colts

HOUSTON - With three games remaining in the regular season, the Texans still have plenty to play for.

Standing 9-4 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Houston has a chance to clinch a playoff spot if things fall into place, and it all begins with taking care of business in New Jersey against the 4-9 New York Jets on Saturday.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph said a loss can be a good thing, because a team can learn a lot from a setback.

Head coach Bill O’Brien responded to that this week at NRG Stadium.

“I think I understand what J-Jo’s saying. I think that no one wants to lose. It’s a bottom-line business, but when you lose a game like that –- we’ve lost four games this year by a touchdown or less,” said O’Brien. “That’s the NFL. These games are very, very tight. If there’s six to eight plays in a game that are critical plays – special teams, offense and defense – and you don’t make those plays – maybe you didn’t coach them correctly, or maybe you don’t execute those plays correctly – then you’re probably going to lose the game. That’s the fine line that we have to flip the script on now. We have to now turn the page to the Jets, understand what they do and make sure that we’re coaching and executing at the highest level, because it’s going to be a real challenge up there in New York.”

The Texans defense also hopes to bounce back from the loss. In the past two weeks, the unit has given up several big passing plays. That’s a trend that can’t continue late into the season or the playoffs.

“I think we’ve done a great job of that, really, this entire season,” said safety Tyrann Mathieu. “You’re going to get in certain situations where teams may scheme you to get a big play. We just have to be sharp on that, but I think for the most part, we’re playing well. We just have to do a better job of really making more plays.”

O’Brien weighed in as well.

“I think the big thing is, when you look at the tape, on those particular plays, we have not combined coverage and rush, whether it’s the rush not getting home or the coverage (being) a little too loose,” said O’Brien. “We just have to continue to work at that and clean those things up relative to who we’re playing. I don’t really get worried about anything. I just make sure that our guys understand where we can improve, and that’s what we need to do this week.”

The Texans will get somewhat of a break this weekend with the weather they will see in New Jersey. Temperatures will be in the 50s, but there could be rain and typical wind issues to deal with. O’Brien was asked how he prepares quarterback Deshaun Watson for those types of elements.

“We’re going to practice outside. Our weather right now is not like it is in New York or Philly, but it’s not great here right now, so I think that’s good. Then we’ll just do things during practice to kind of help show him what the elements might be like to the best of our ability. At the end of the day, it’s about everybody basically understanding what their jobs are and going out and doing their jobs to the best of their ability,” said O’Brien.

