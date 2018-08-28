Texans host Kickoff Luncheon ahead of 2018 season

HOUSTON - It was a fun time Tuesday for Texans fans downtown at the Hilton Americas hotel.

The entire Texans team, along with head coach Bill O’Brien, defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel, and some front-office personnel hosted a Kickoff Luncheon for over 100 fans in attendance.

One player sat at each table to talk with the fans throughout the meal. There were several funny moments throughout the luncheon, including Christian Covington and Zach Cunningham showing off their singing voices on the mic.

Also, a kid reporter asked J.J. Watt about his girlfriend and how long they’ve been dating, to which Watt answered, “What do you want to know? She’s awesome. She’s a better athlete than I am.”

WATCH: Texans hold 2018 luncheon

After the luncheon, O’Brien talked football with the media.

He explained how difficult it will be to cut the roster down to 53 players and how that decision will truly begin after the preseason game against the Cowboys on Thursday.

"I think the more difficult decisions you have to make, that obviously means that you have a competitive roster. I think all of the positions are very competitive. I think there’s just different discussions at certain positions and we’ll be having those discussions on Thursday night,” O'Brien said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.