Texans GM Rick Smith takes 'leave of absence' after wife diagnosed with breast cancer

HOUSTON - Ahead of Sunday’s season finale in Indianapolis with the Colts the hot topic surrounding the Texans were the futures of Head Coach Bill O’Brien and General Manager Rick Smith.

But after the Texans 22-13 loss to the Colts, falling to 4-12 on the season, the following statement was released from Smith.

“Effective immediately, I have chosen to take an extended leave of absence to focus my attention and intention on my wife's complete recovery from her recent diagnosis of breast cancer. We are faithful and trust in God's promise of healing and Wholeness. I am eternally grateful to the McNair family for their unwavering support during this trying time. This was an extremely difficult decision for me to make as I love this organization and every member of this team both on and off the field. I remain committed to our quest to bring a championship to the city of Houston, yet my family needs me now and they are my priority.”

Smith has been the General Manager of the Texans for 12 seasons. In June of 2006 Owner Bob McNair made Smith the youngest general manager in the NFL at 36. Smith was given a four-year contract extension in July of 2016.

