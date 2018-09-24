Texans fan who suffered heart attack at preseason game reunites with medical staff who saved him

HOUSTON - Despite the Texans loss in Sunday's game -- the game held a special meeting for one lucky fan.

Donald Stamply suffered a heart attack while at the Texans' preseason game against the 49ers on Aug. 18. On Sunday, just over a month later, Stamply got a chance to thank the medical staff who rushed in to help save his life.

He said he's a big fan of JJ Watt, but when asked between choosing Watt or the paramedics who saved him he said, " Probably right now, the paramedics because I don't think JJ could have done what they done."

