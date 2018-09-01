Texans cut David Quessenberry, who went through battle with leukemia while in Houston

HOUSTON - Among the list of cuts reported for the Houston Texans on Friday, offensive lineman David Quessenberry, who won his battle with leukemia to return to the field last season with Houston.

Quessenberry had been working with the second unit offensive line throughout the offseason and training camp and played the majority of the Texans final preseason game Thursday night.

At his Friday afternoon press conference, head coach Bill O'Brien spoke very highly of Quessenberry.

"There's a big difference between football and life," O'Brien said. "He has overcome a really horrific form of cancer. To come back and actually play professional football, that's incredible. So, his story will always be legendary here in Houston. David is really an awesome human being."

