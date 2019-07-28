Texans camp notebook: Jordan Akins makes tremendous catches during training

HOUSTON - Sunday marked day four of Texans training camp and the second day in full pads. Tight end Jordan Akins made a couple of tremendous catches, including a one-handed grab.

“It doesn’t really surprise me,” Akins said. “I’ve done this since I was 5, 6 years old. To make a play here, it’s just an everyday play for me, but it may be new to some people.”

Akins finished the 2018 season with 17 receptions for 225 yards.

Three things to know

Today was a scheduled rest/off day for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver Will Fuller, cornerback Johnathan Joseph and offensive lineman Matt Kalil. Wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter is the only player remaining on the active/physically unable to perform list. Safety Justin Reid, rookie tight end Kahale Warring and rookie defensive lineman Walter Palmore are on the active/non-football injury list and not yet practicing.

The Texans continued closed practices today, but later this week, fans will get their chance to see the team in action. Thursday will mark the first of five open practices. Fans must have a ticket to attend.

The Texans have four more practices in Houston before they travel to Green Bay for a pair of joint practices followed by the first preseason game of the year on Aug. 8 at Lambeau Field. The Texans will hold joint practices with the Lions on July 14 and 15.

Number(s) to know:

No. 44: The jersey number worn by fullback Cullen Gillaspia. At Texas A&M, he served as the 12th man in every game from 2016-2018. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien praised the rookie’s hard work after practice.

“One of the main reasons why he’s here is because of special teams and what he did at Texas A&M,” O’Brien said. “He’s a great kid. He works really hard. You can see why he was the 12th man. You can see why they think so highly of him at A&M.”

No. 12: That’s the number of rushing touchdowns the Texans had in 2018. Lamar Miller and Deshaun Watson each had five rushing touchdowns. Alfred Blue had the other two.

Quotable

Q: Do you miss baseball? (He was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the third round of the 2010 MLB draft)

Akins: Only in playoffs and World Series. Every now and then when you watching a game, turn on ESPN see a game, it makes you miss it, of course, it’s my first love.

Q: Do you have a cheat meal?

Miller: I love burgers, so I always get burgers and fries.

Texans on social

