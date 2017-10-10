Temporary bans placed on fishing near site of busted cap

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - For Jeremy Phillips, the senior director of infrastructure for Harris County Precinct 2, concern began to rise when news from the EPA emerged late last month.

“We saw the stories where they had elevated levels of dioxins detected in some of the tests," he said.

Phillips is referring to stories like one which aired on Sept. 29 on KPRC Channel 2 News where the EPA revealed that a cap at the San Jacinto River Waste Pits, a superfund site, busted causing highly elevated levels of dioxins to seep into the water.

“You can't help but think of the potential impacts that are maybe upstream or downstream from the pit site if there is a breach to the waste pit containment and that is obviously what led us here today," Phillips said.

As a result, signs have been erected that clearly state fishing and crabbing are not allowed.

Twelve signs have been placed at and around small ponds and inlets at four parks within Harris County Precinct 2. The parks that were impacted are Meadowbrook Park, Moncrief Park, Rio Valley Nature Trail and River Terrace Park.

Phillips helped oversee the implementation of the signs as well as enforcement.

“We've notified our law enforcement, park patrol they are going to help us as they see people fishing that they advise them we have a temporary ban in place,” he said.

Cathy Bolton has lived in the area for 45 years.

She told KPRC Channel 2 News that not being able to fish with her grandson is troubling.

“I think it's very sad, because it's a natural thing and it's something you can do with your family and it's free,” Bolton said.

