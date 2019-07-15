Temple retrial: Judge set to rule on mistrial request after local TV station violates court order

Attorney of David Temple speaks in a retrial on July 12, 2019.

HOUSTON - David Temple is set to return to court in a murder retrial that has captured the nation’s attention.

The question Monday morning – will this trial move forward?

The judge is set to rule on the defense request for a mistrial after television station KHOU violated a court order last week by live streaming audio of testimony and possibly confidential attorney conversations.

Temple is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant wife, Belinda Temple on Jan. 11, 1999.

Just days into the retrial, in a surprising turn of events, KPRC2 Investigates learned David Temple’s second wife, Heather Temple has filed for divorce.

The two were having an affair at the time of Belinda Temple’s murder.

The key ruling on the mistrial request from the defense is expected to come Monday morning.

KPRC2 legal analyst Brian Wice said he doesn’t expect the judge to go for a mistrial, saying the jury likely didn’t hear the live stream.

Heather Temple is expected to testify sometime this week if the judge rules to keep the case moving forward.

