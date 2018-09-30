Temperatures head into 80s, few storms could pop up

HOUSTON - As the temperatures head toward 80 degrees very few Isolated showers are popping up in the Houston Metro region.

Expect a wider spread later this morning and into the afternoon as there is a 40-percent chance for rain and storms.

High temps will be in the low 80s.

Monday's rain chances are less than today and decrease as we head into the middle of next week. The tradeoff is that our temperatures, which are already warmer than the seasonal norms, will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Be Safe!

Khambrel

