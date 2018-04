SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Tejano star Eddie Gonzalez was arrested by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday night on a contempt of court charge.

The well-known singer is in the Bexar County Jail after the attorney general filed a warrant for his arrest.

According to records from the Texas attorney general's office, Gonzalez owes over $68,000 in back child support to two women.

