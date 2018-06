SAN ANTONIO - Legendary Tejano star Jimmy Gonzalez died Wednesday morning.

He was 67.

According to the Brownsville Herald, promotions manager Eloy Leija said Gonzalez died at 9:57 a.m. at a San Antonio hospital after dealing with medical issues.

Leija told the Brownsville Herald that his “heart stopped and they brought him back to life” and he was later transported to the hospital, where he died.

For more on this story, go to KSAT.com.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.