Teens break into Cinco Ranch home, steal money, designer purses, clothes

KATY, Texas - A homeowner wants justice after surveillance video captured a group of teenagers break into her home, steal designer bags, shoes, clothes and money and then ransack the home.

The video and images of the teens, who range in age from 13 to 16, has been shared in community groups in Katy and the Cinco Ranch area.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in happened between 5:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. July 6-7 in the 10100 block of Springfield Ridge Drive, in Katy.

The homeowner said she was away on a business trip and her son was with her. She heard from her 12-year-old son’s best friend that their home was appearing on other teen’s SnapChat.

“I have pictures of them wearing my things on social media right now. They (have) my bags, my handbags, my Louboutin stuff, they’re wearing my stuff, stuff that I worked hard for, they’re wearing it,” said Tanikka Harris, the homeowner.

Deputies said a neighbor had also contacted the homeowner after seeing more than six people in the home. When Harris checked her cameras, she saw the teenagers in her home.

“I want everyone involved to be brought to justice and I need (them) to understand, no matter what your age, you cannot do this to someone and get away with it,” Harris said.

She said the teens broke in from an upstairs balcony.

“Whoever raised these children didn’t do a great job or a good job ... if this was my child who did this to someone, I would turn my child in. Bring and turn him or her in and make them stand accountable for what they did,” Harris said. “They changed my entire life, they turned my life upside down, not just mine, but my baby boy’s as well and my fiancé.”

The surveillance video showed the teens celebrating when they made it inside the home and letting others in. Two teenage girls are seen looking for a camera and one of the girls turned the camera down.

Harris said the teens stole all of her son’s clothes, as well.

The group of teens could be seen partying in her pool, drinking and smoking marijuana at the home. Deputies said they found an empty wine bottle and liquor bottle inside the home.

“As a parent, I would say to their parents, and if they can hear me now -- Your children who did this to my home, my life and my son’s life need to be punished to the fullest. You raised these children or that child and you need to know what your child or children are doing when you’re not present. You need to understand whatever you’re doing, you’re not doing a great job at it, and that’s the bottom and top line,” said Harris who became emotional as she spoke.

